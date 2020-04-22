Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Mostly cloudy early with showers developing later in the day. High near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder is possible early. Low near 45F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.