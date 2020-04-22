Mary K. Atkinson, 91, Delavan and San Mario, Texas, died Monday in San Mario. Arrangements are pending. Betzer Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Gerald D. Johnson, 71, Edgerton, died Tuesday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Rebecca Lynn Woolrage-Zigler, 53, Edgerton, died Monday at home. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.