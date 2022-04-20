Death notices for April 21, 2022 Gazette staff Apr 20, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roger L. Oleson, 80, Elkhorn, died Sunday, April 17, at home. Private services will be held. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family. Sign up for our Obituaries newsletterReceive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Games Trending Now Attorney seeks competency evaluation for youth accused in Kohl's store arson Judge grants competency evaluation for 11-year-old accused in Kohl's fire in Janesville Milton School District plans to build memorial garden for deceased students, community members The Four Dishes: Lucky Ducky Diner in downtown Janesville a safe bet Janesville greenhouse would house 'biggest' indoor strawberry grow in Midwest, if not whole US Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Special section Spring Home Improvement Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form