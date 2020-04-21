Evelyn Alwin, 99, Janesville, died Saturday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Harry F. Borck, 80, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Memorial services will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Barbara J. Goodman, 90, Milton, died Saturday at Huntington Place, Janesville. Private services are planned. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Charles E. Scholz, 71, Lake Geneva and Chicago, died Thursday at home. Private family services are planned. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.