Susan I. Beguhn, 65, Janesville, died Tuesday at REM Cumberland Group Home, Janesville. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Deanna Lynn Clark, 73, Delavan, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at a later date. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Geneva L. Davis, 98, Janesville, died Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Kevin J. Martin, 58, Janesville, died March 20 at Alden Estates, Jefferson. Services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Conner W. Schweder, 14, Evansville, died Monday in Evansville. Private services will be held. A public gathering will be planned at a later date. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.