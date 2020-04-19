Sarah E. Buckner, 33, Janesville, died Friday at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Barbara L. Clark, 66, Edgerton, died Thursday at home. The family will have private services. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Richard H.E. Forster, 78, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Frank J. Pennycook, 93, Janesville, died Friday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Glenn P. Wofford, 59, Janesville, died Friday at home. Services are planned for a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.