Thomas M. Edgar, 83, Janesville, died Thursday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Private family services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Frederick Elmer “Fritz” Novak, 94, Fort Atkinson, died Thursday in Fort Atkinson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family.
Thomas W. Gohlke, 92, Janesville, died Thursday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Private services will be Wednesday. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Edward J. Hayes, 60, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Private family services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Jwan J. Lamon, 18, Janesville, died Tuesday in Beloit. Private services will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Individual visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. A livestream will be available.
Paul P. Monroe, 78, Columbus and formerly of Janesville, died Thursday at home. No services are planned. Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home, Columbus, is assisting the family.
Susie M. Pulliam, 86, Beloit, died Thursday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Private services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Individual visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. A livestream will be available.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.