Katelynn S. “Kate” McKaig, 23, Edgerton, died April 12 at home. A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18 at Fulton Church. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home is assisting the family.
MaryAnn Reilly, 89, of Janesville, died April 13 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, April 21 at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, followed by committal at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Daniel W. Bollig, 61, of Beloit, died April 13 at home. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home.
Richard Ralph Gronert, 87, of Delavan, died April 13 at Huntington Place, Janesville. Services will be held at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville is assisting the family.
Barbara Hensgen, 82, Milton, died April 14 at Edgerton Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, April 21 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Albrecht Funeral Homes, Milton are assisting the family.
Gerald A. “Jerry” Jankuski, 79, Delavan, died April 14 at Geneva Lake Manor, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21 at Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan.
Colletta P Cornelius, 81, of Janesville, died April 14 at Oak Park Place. Services are 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
