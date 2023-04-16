Katelynn S. “Kate” McKaig, 23, Edgerton, died April 12 at home. A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18 at Fulton Church. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home is assisting the family.

MaryAnn Reilly, 89, of Janesville, died April 13 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, April 21 at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, followed by committal at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery.