Barbara L. Heilman, 77, Janesville, died Wednesday at Evansville Manor, Evansville. Private services will be Monday. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mary L. Stone, 70, Janesville, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be Tuesday. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Janet Waisner, 90, Edinburg, Texas, died April 9 in Edinburg, Texas. Private family services were held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, assisted the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.