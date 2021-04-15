Jeffery R. Didelot, 56, Milton, died Wednesday, April 14, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Kristeen E. Farberg, 65, Edgerton, died Thursday, April 15, in Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Kathleen M. "Kathy" Heider, 67, Janesville, died Monday, April 12, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, April 19, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Footville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Audrey A. (Anderson) Lund, 68, Edgerton, died Tuesday, April 13, in Edgerton. No services are planned at this time. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, assisted the family.
Joanne E. Pingel, 87, Janesville, died Thursday, April 15, at home. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Gloria Estelle Secor, 83, Delavan, died Wednesday, April 14, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Private services will be held. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
James F. Unbehaun Sr., 93, Evansville, died Wednesday April 14, in Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 19, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 19 at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.