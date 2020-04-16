Gerald Amundson, 69, Janesville, died Friday at home. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Betty Fucsalla, 94, Janesville, died Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Raymond Godfrey, 81, Delavan, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Howard H. Johnson Jr., 74, Janesville, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private family services will be at a later date at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Everett Jones, Jr., 62, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jeffrey Lyga, 58, Clinton, died Sunday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jimmy Sullivan, 65, Beloit, died Sunday at Autumn Lake Healthcare, Beloit. Private services will be held. Individual viewing will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Jeffrey John Vance Jr., 31, Beloit, died Sunday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Private services will be held. Public memorial services will be at a later date. Individual viewing will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Linda Vannucci, 76, Beloit, died Friday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Private family services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Nancy Walhovd, 53, Janesville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.
