Addie Mae (Lambert) Lyons, 92, Janesville, died Wednesday, April 13, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church, town of Johnstown. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Duane F. Nida, 58, Edgerton, died Tuesday, April 12, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services April 21 at the funeral home.
Kenneth E. “Ken” Osborn, 75, Janesville, died Wednesday, April 13, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services April 22 at the funeral home.
Jack L. Pickens, 77, Lake Geneva, died April 7 at home. Private services were held. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, assisted the family.
Jeffrey A. Post, 56, Delavan, died Tuesday, April 12, at Geneva Lake Manor, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 21 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Randall K. “Red” Reilly, 61, Edgerton, died Tuesday, April 12, in Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 18, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 19 at the funeral home.
Shirley D. Rundquist, 82, Edgerton, died Wednesday, April 13, at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
