Duane K. Ballentine, 81, Edgerton, died Monday at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, Edgerton. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Joseph R. Branks, 86, Manitowoc, formerly of Janesville, died April 2 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc. No services were held. Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home, Manitowoc, assisted the family.
Joyce L. Powell, 86, Afton, died Sunday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Private family services will be Thursday. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dorothy E. Sleep, 99, Richmond and Johnstown, died Monday at Huntington Place, Janesville. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Joanne Verwers, 77, Janesville, died Monday at Cedar Crest Nursing Home, Janesville. No services are planned. All Faiths Funeral Homes, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.