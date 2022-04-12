Deborah J. Detra, 63, Janesville, died Friday, April 8, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services April 20 at the funeral home.
Karen Landis, 72, Brodhead, died Monday, April 11, at The Next Inning, Orfordville. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services April 16 at the funeral home.
Viola Miles, 85, Mountain Home, Arkansas, died Saturday, April 9, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Private services are planned. Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mountain Home, Arkansas, is assisting the family.
Trudy L. Morton, 77, Evansville, died Monday, April 11, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.
Bertha B. Schachtschneider, 85, Janesville, died Saturday, April 9, at Watertown Regional Medical Center, Watertown. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 22 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dale J. Stutika, 55, Janesville, died Monday, April 11, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 3 p.m. Monday, April 18, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services April 18 at the funeral home.
