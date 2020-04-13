Geraldine M. “Teeny” “Geri” Arthur, 69, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mary Pearl Reeve, 73, Beloit, died March 27 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. There will be no public services. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
John “Jack” Joseph Schyvinck, 90, Edgerton, died Sunday at home. There will be no public services. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.