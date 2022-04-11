Andrew John Hallmark, 51, Janesville, died Friday, April 8, at home. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Roxbury Church of Christ, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services April 16 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Phillip L. Hendrickson Sr., 81, Beloit, died Sunday, April 10, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Paul W. Marx, 94, Janesville, died Sunday, April 10, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 19 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
James Edwin “Jim” Nipple, 90, Brodhead, died Saturday, April 9, at Alden Meadow Park Health Care Center, Clinton. No services will be held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, assisted the family.
Karen E. (Martin) O’Donnell, 73, Elkhorn, died Saturday, April 9, at Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 13 at the funeral home.
Sally A. Palmer, 62, Janesville, died Sunday, April 10, at home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
