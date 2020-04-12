Gerald Amundson, 69, Janesville, died Friday at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
David William Wallace Fieldhouse, 84, Delavan, died Thursday at home. No services are planned. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Raymond Godfrey, 81, Delavan, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Alton G. Schlegel, 84, Janesville, died Friday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Linda Vannucci, 76, Beloit, died Friday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Private family services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.