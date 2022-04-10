Joan E. Dee, 87, Lake Geneva,, died Wednesday, April 6, at home. Services will be at a later date. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
LaKeta Ann (Terrill) Deporter, 82, Janesville, died Friday, April 8, at home. No services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Brenda L. DeVoy, 54, Delavan, died Thursday, April 7, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Clifford Friederich, 55, town of Lyons, died March 22 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine. Private services were held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.
George P. Kelly, 88, Janesville, died Thursday, April 7, at Azura Memory Care, Beloit. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services April 13 at the funeral home.
Iris H. (Hannawell) Spencer, 100, Beloit, died Sunday, April 10, at Our House Senior Living, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
