Robert Campbell, 44, Walworth, died Monday in Walworth. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is assisting the family.
Jeffrey S. Dampier, 58, Janesville, died Thursday at home. No services are planned. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mary Eleanor Nappe, 92, Elkhorn, died Thursday at Holton Manor, Elkhorn. Private family services will be held. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Kathryn L. Platson, 70, of Janesville, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private family services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.