Jean Grathwohl, 88, Beloit, died Sunday, April 9, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Judith L. Heesen, 77, Janesville, died Friday, April 7, at Rock Haven Assisted Living Facility, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.