Jean Grathwohl, 88, Beloit, died Sunday, April 9, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Judith L. Heesen, 77, Janesville, died Friday, April 7, at Rock Haven Assisted Living Facility, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
William John Morrissey, 95, Elkhorn, died Saturday, April 8, at Williams Bay Care Center, Williams Bay. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 14 at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Donald Fred Pratt, 91, Janesville, died Monday, April 3, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jody Rae (Fiorucci) Rice, 57, Beloit, died April 1 at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 12 at the funeral home.
Joseph D. Wilkins, 65, Janesville, died Friday, April 7, at River Crossing, Rockford, Illinois. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Donna Jean Willi, 78, Janesville, died Wednesday, April 5, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. No services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
