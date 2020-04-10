Robert J. “Bud” Albrecht, 92, Milton, died Wednesday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Barbara Baron, 89, Janesville, died Wednesday at MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Doris J. Ferger, 86, Clinton, died Wednesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Epigmenio C. Olvera, 46, Janesville, died Tuesday in Beloit. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.