James A. Lepard, 75, Janesville, died Monday at home. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Julia G. Miller, 85, Delavan, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Walworth Medical Center, Lake Geneva. Arrangements are pending. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Amanda L. Niemeier, 35, Janesville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private family services are planned. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
David R. Rafter, 82, Clinton, died Tuesday at Azura Memory Care, Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.