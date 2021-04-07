Darrel Brinson, 65, Janesville, died Monday, April 5 at home. Celebration of life will be at noon Saturday, April 10, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of celebration April 10 at the funeral home.
John R. MacKenzie, 81, East Troy, died Friday, April 2, at home. Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Legacy Funeral Services, East Troy. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of celebration April 9 at the funeral home.