Delores H. Brovold, 93, Darien, died April 1, 2022, at home. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Delavan. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Frances M. Mulligan, 83, Lake Geneva, died April 4, 2022, Holton Manor. Services will be Saturday April 9, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of services. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Mulligan family with arrangements. To share a memory please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
JoAnn G. (Rohleder) Rivas, 87, Janesville, died April 4, 2022, at Vintage on the Pond, Delavan, WI. Arrangements are pending with Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
David Degroff, 66, formerly of Janesville, died March 16, 2022, in Fort Wayne, IN. Allen County Coroner's Office of Ft. Wayne (260) 449-7389
Terence J. "Terry" Cummings, 80, Delavan, died April 4, 2022, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. Services are pending. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Richard James Eicksteadt, 63, of Darien, died April 1, 2022, at Aurora St. Lukes. Private family services are being planned. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, is proudly serving the family.
Shauna Jo (Wells) Rehard, 45, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died April 3, 2022, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Memorial services will be announced as soon as the information becomes available. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
