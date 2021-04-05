Eugene Thomas Boldt, 90, Janesville, died Thursday, April 1, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of services April 8 at the funeral home.
Chad M. Vandre, 52, Roscoe, Illinois, died Saturday, April 3, in Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Robert Charles Willett, 97, Milton, died Sunday, April 4, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday April 10, at Hope Lutheran Church, Milton. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.