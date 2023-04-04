Lisa D Cates, 57, Crivitz & Lake Geneva, died March 26, 2023, at St. Lukes. A Celebration of Life will be held for Lisa in the late summer or early fall. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is more than honored to be assisting Lisa's family.

Theodor H.A. "Ted" Schuld, 96, Edgerton, died April 3, 2023, at Swifthaven. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Albrecht Funeral Homes, Edgerton. Visitation will be on Friday at the funeral home from 12PM-1PM. Albrecht Funeral Homes, Edgerton are assisting the family.