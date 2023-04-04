Lisa D Cates, 57, Crivitz & Lake Geneva, died March 26, 2023, at St. Lukes. A Celebration of Life will be held for Lisa in the late summer or early fall. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is more than honored to be assisting Lisa's family.
Theodor H.A. "Ted" Schuld, 96, Edgerton, died April 3, 2023, at Swifthaven. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Albrecht Funeral Homes, Edgerton. Visitation will be on Friday at the funeral home from 12PM-1PM. Albrecht Funeral Homes, Edgerton are assisting the family.
Vance D Payne, 65, of Janesville, died April 3, 2023, at Mercyhealth Hospital.. Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday April 11th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 11th at the funeral home.
Virginia M Saltzman, 91, of Janesville, died April 3, 2023, at Agrace Hospice, Janesville. Funeral services are at noon Saturday April 8th at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at the church on April 8th from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Donna J. Bladorn, 89, of Janesville, died April 3, 2023, at home. A service will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at First Lutheran Church; with visitation from 10AM until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family.
