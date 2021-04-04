George L. Brandeen, 84, Janesville, died Friday, April 2, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dale L. Burkett, 80, Janesville, died Thursday, April 1, at home. Services will be at noon Tuesday, April 6, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services April 6 at the funeral home.
The Rev. James Hendrikson, 82, Janesville, died Thursday, April 1, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Service s will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 7 at the church.
Robert W. Hiller Sr., 91, Janesville, died Saturday, April 3, at home. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Robert E Kleinsmith, 96, Janesville, died Saturday, April 3, at home. Arrangements are pending. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Elaine A. (Pedretti) Kubiak, 81, Janesville, died Saturday, April 3, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lisa Mayfield, 55, Beloit, died Wednesday, March 31, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 7 at the funeral home.
Earlene M. (Carmin) Olsen, 83, Elkhorn, died Friday, April 2, at Holton Manor, Elkhorn. Private services will be held. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Daniel J. "Dan" Schuler, 67, Janesville, died March 19 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday April 10, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mildred T. Wedel, 98, Beloit, died Wednesday, March 31, at home. Arrangements are pending. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.