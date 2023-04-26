Sandra Lee (Daly) Derrick, 79, Lake Geneva, died April 22 at Lakeland Medical Center. Service will be Wednesday May 3, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday May 2, from 4-8 p.m. at Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva.
Evelyn B. Baker, 89, Janesville, died April 23 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit Chapel.
Obdulia (Serna) Rivera, 78, of Delavan, died April 25 at home. Visitation April 29, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at East Delavan Baptist Church with service at 12 p.m. Burial at St. Andrews Cemetery in Delavan. Potluck to follow at East Delavan Baptist Church. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes of Delavan is serving the family.
Ronald Armstrong, 67, Beloit, died April 25 in Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit.
Ronny D. “Ron” Greene, 83, Edgerton, died April 25 at his home. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. with a sharing of memories ceremony at 1 p.m. at the Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.