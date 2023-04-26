Sandra Lee (Daly) Derrick, 79, Lake Geneva, died April 22 at Lakeland Medical Center. Service will be Wednesday May 3, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday May 2, from 4-8 p.m. at Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva.

Evelyn B. Baker, 89, Janesville, died April 23 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit Chapel.