Brianna Sue Rayner, 29, of Beloit, died April 23, 2022, at her home. Services are 4:00 p.m., Monday, May 2, 2022 at United Church of Beloit, 657 Bluff Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, Wisconsin is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Willie J. Payton, 71, of South Beloit, Illinois, died April 26, 2022, at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in South Beloit, Illinois. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Anna (Kawetschanky) Holzinger, 97, Reedsburg/formerly Janesville, died April 8, 2022, in Reedsburg, WI. Celebration April 30, 2022 starting at 12:30pm with some words from the family then a German band beginning at 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME
Chhoeurm Leak, 83, of Janesville, died April 26, 2022, at home. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with committal immediately following to Oak Hill Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
Richard Howe, 65, of Beloit, died April 26, 2022, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A Visitation of Remembrance will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
David J. Leslie Sr., 79, Milton, died April 25, 2022, at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. Funeral Services will be Tuesday May 3, at 11:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be Monday May 2 from 4pm-7pm at Albrecht Funeral Home, Milton and Tuesday 10am to time of service at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes is assisting with arrangements.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.