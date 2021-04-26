John W. Jones, 58, Genoa City, died April 23, 2021, at home. Services will be held 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Calvary Community Church in Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until time of service. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Sharon J. Seekins, 74, of Janesville, died April 24, 2021, at Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.
Marian L. Thoms, 89, Whitewater, died April 24, 2021, at Mercy Hospital.. Private family services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements.
Louis R. Mousseau, 62, Janesville, died April 23, 2021, at home. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thurs, May 6 at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton. Visitation will take place Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Robert "Bob" Gilliam, 92, formerly of Beloit, died March 24, 2021, in Duncanville, Texas. Visitation is 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 30, 2021 followed by a Family Celebration of Life at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Mark Nelson, 58, of Beloit, died January 12, 2021, at his home. Graveside services are 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Rockton Township Cemetery. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Daisy Smithson, 97, formerly of Beloit, died April 19, 2021, in St. Louis, Missouri. Visitation is 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Jean E. McCann, 94, of Janesville, died April 26, 2021, at Rock Haven. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on SAT, MAY 1st at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 9:30 AM until time of Mass. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME is assisting her family.
Wayne Bancroft Moody, 89, Janesville, died April 25, 2021, at home. Funeral service at 2 PM, Friday, at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH. Visitation from 5 PM to 7PM on Thursday, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.