Carol Jean (Crary) Hatch, 78, of Beloit, died April 22 in Duluth, Minnesota. Visitation is at 10 a.m., followed by funeral services at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit.
Elizabeth Ann Johnson, 63, Delavan, died April 24 at AgraceCenter for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family.
Yvonne M. “Bonnie” (Collins) Rozowski, 87, of Janesville, died April 22 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville. Per Bonnie’s wishes, no services are being held. A private internment will be held on a later date at the Wisconsin Memorial Park. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Doris I. Frye, 97, a former Janesville resident, died April 24 at Brookdale Senior Living, Middleton. Per her request, no services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Mark T. Buckholtz, 66, of Janesville, died April 17 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family.
Duane L “Dewey” Cooper, 88, of Janesville, died April 24 at Cedar Crest. Services are at noon on Saturday May 6, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.
