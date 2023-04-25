Carol Jean (Crary) Hatch, 78, of Beloit, died April 22 in Duluth, Minnesota. Visitation is at 10 a.m., followed by funeral services at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit.

Elizabeth Ann Johnson, 63, Delavan, died April 24 at AgraceCenter for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family.