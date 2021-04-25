Jean Annette Bergey, 68, Whitewater, died Friday, April 23, in Whitewater. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 29, at Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater. Visitation will be from from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services April 29 at the funeral home.
James O. "Jim" Hutchens, 88, Janesville, died Saturday, April 24, at Cedar Crest Nursing Home, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mary "Pat" Johnson, 94, Janesville, died Thursday, April 22, at home. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services April 30 at the funeral home.
Dorothy C. Kelly, 103, Janesville, died Thursday, April 22, at Cedar Crest Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 27 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.