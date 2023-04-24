Brent Richard Hatch, 64, Lake Geneva, died April 6, 2023, Aurora Burlington. A celebration of life will be held at Derrick Funeral Home on April 29th from 2pm until 4pm. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home is more than honored to be assisting Brent's family.
Carol Jean (Crary) Hatch, 78, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died April 22, 2023, in Duluth, Minnesota. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511.
Brandon James Singletary, 28, of Beloit, Wisconin, died April 17, 2023, in Beloit, Wisconsin. A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m. followed by a visitation from 4:30 p.m.to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511.
Danny M. "Dan" Sperandeo, 72, Edgerton, died April 21, 2023, at home.. No services are planned at this time. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton are assisting the family.
Fayette E. Eakins, 94, of Janesville, died April 23, 2023, at Sunset Ridge in Jefferson. A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10AM until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family.
Rosemarie Fields, 86, Janesville, died April 22, 2023, at SSM St. Mary Hospital, Janesville. Visitation on Thursday, April 27, 2023 from noon to 1:00 PM at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home with service to follow at 1:00 PM.
Richard "Dick" W. Clark, 78, Janesville, died April 24, 2023, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Susan Rose Hohmann, 55, of Janesville, died April 23, 2023, in Rock Township. Services are at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29th at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be at the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29th. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
