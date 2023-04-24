Brent Richard Hatch, 64, Lake Geneva, died April 6, 2023, Aurora Burlington. A celebration of life will be held at Derrick Funeral Home on April 29th from 2pm until 4pm. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home is more than honored to be assisting Brent's family.

Carol Jean (Crary) Hatch, 78, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died April 22, 2023, in Duluth, Minnesota. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511.