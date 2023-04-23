Dean "Crash" Birkeness, 89, Milton, died April 21, 2023, Huntington Place.. Funeral Services will be held at 12 PM on Friday, April 28, 2023 at the Milton United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 10AM-12PM. Albrecht Funeral Homes, Milton are assisting the family.
Ronald Nieuwenhuis, 67, Delavan, died April 23, 2023, Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn. Services are pending. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Phyllis J. Williams, 75, Janesville, died April 21, 2023, at home. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to time of service.
Sandra L. Storley, 79, Beloit, died April 21, 2023, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Penny A. Sherman, 83, Janesville, died April 22, 2023, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Cletus N "Todd" Harris, 97, of Janesville, died April 21, 2023, at home. Services are at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2nd at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. May 2nd at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Robert N. Rygh, 89, Beloit, WI, died April 21, 2023, at Stoughton Hospital. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium. Burial will be in Adams Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.
Keith A. Stalker, 66, Milton, died April 22, 2023, at UW Health University Hospital. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
