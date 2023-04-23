Dean "Crash" Birkeness, 89, Milton, died April 21, 2023, Huntington Place.. Funeral Services will be held at 12 PM on Friday, April 28, 2023 at the Milton United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 10AM-12PM. Albrecht Funeral Homes, Milton are assisting the family.

Ronald Nieuwenhuis, 67, Delavan, died April 23, 2023, Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn. Services are pending. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.