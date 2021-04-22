Paul R. Lynts, 92, Janesville, died Thursday, April 22, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Memorial services will be at a later date. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Garrett J. Nickel, 39, Janesville, died March 29 at home. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at Turning Point Church, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Kenneth G. Olsen, 79, Janesville, died Wednesday, April 21, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at the Life Celebration Center at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Keith Ostic, 75, Janesville, died Tuesday, April 20, at home. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services April 28 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Thomas J. Suchanek, 74, Janesville, died Wednesday, April 21, at home. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Kenneth G. Venable, Jr., 86, Janeseville, died Wednesday, April 21, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 29, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 29 at the funeral home.
James H. "Jim" Wolff, 73, Edgerton, died Thursday, April 22, at home. Arrangements are pending. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Dian J. (Sherman) Wynn, 70, Janesville, died Tuesday, April 20, at home. No services are planned. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family.