Tommy J. Gubbin, 50, Janesville, died Wednesday, March 31, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Darlene Jacobs, 74, Beloit, died Sunday, March 28, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 7 at the church.
Jeannine Johnson, 85, Beloit, died Tuesday, March 30, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 9, at St. Jude Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. April 9 at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Armond Assante Luckett, 33, Beloit, died March 20 in Rockford, Illinois. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Lisa M. Marko, 61, Janesville, died Tuesday, March 30, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Marsha Ann McLaughlin, 59, Beloit, died Tuesday, March 30, at Azura Memory Care, Beloit. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton , is assisting the family.
Ione C. Moyer, 90, Evansville, died Thursday, April 1, at The Heights at Evansville Manor, Evansville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 8 at the funeral home.
Donald Mullis, 64, Janesville, died Tuesday, March 30, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Patricia M. Scott, 68, Clinton, died Saturday, March 27, at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Rosman Uehling Kinzer Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Mildred Louies (Ingram) Woodson, 85, Beloit, died Sunday, March 28, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.