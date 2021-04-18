Cheryl J. Catlett, 76, Janesville, died Friday, April 16, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 19, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 20 at the funeral home.
Robert C. Gray, 99, Janesville, died Thursday, April 15, at Our House Assisted Living, Janesville. Services will be at noon Wednesday, April 21, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services April 21 at the funeral home.
Dennis Lee Hague, 77, Lake Geneva, died Friday, April 16, at home. Celebration of life will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
Judith Ann (Glime) Lemirande, 80, Janesville, died Sunday, April 18, at home. Services will be at noon Thursday, April 22, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:45 a.m. April 22 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Janet M. Oldenburg, 85, Janesville, died Sunday, April 18, at Jefferson Memory Care, Jefferson. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.