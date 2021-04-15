Kathleen M. "Kathy" Heider, 67, Janesville, died April 12, 2021, at home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 1:00 PM at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Footville. Visitation Sunday 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Audrey A. (Anderson) Lund, 68, Edgerton, died April 13, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Jenny in Edgerton.. No services are being planned at this time. The Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton assisted the family.
Kristeen E. Farberg, 65, Edgerton, died April 15, 2021, Janesville. Services are pending at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville
Jeffery R. Didelot, 56, of Milton, died April 14, 2021, at home. A private family service will be held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
James F. Unbehaun Sr., 93, Evansville, died April 14, 2021, Janesville. Services will be held at 11:00am on Monday April 19, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church Evansville. A visitation will be held from 10:00am until the time of service on Monday at church. Ward-Hurtley funeral home Evansville .
Gloria Estelle Secor, 83, Delavan, died April 14, 2021, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. Private Burial will be in the family plot at the Sunset Ridge Cemetery in Kenosha, WI. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Joanne E. Pingel, 87, Janesville, died April 15, 2021, at her home.. Arrangements are pending at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.