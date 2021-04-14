Brad S. Boeger, 56, Elkhorn, died Monday, April 12, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Celebration of life will be from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn.
Alvin Earl Hammell, 61, Orfordville, died Tuesday, April 13, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead.
Dr. Sara Ann Johnson, 80, Chicago, died Thursday, April 8, at home. Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
Debra L. "Deb" Krafjack, 56, Janesville, died Monday, April 12, in Madison. Services will be at a later date. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Rosemary Ludwig, 83, Janesville, died Wednesday, April 14, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services April 18 at the funeral home.
Mark H. Wirkus, 58, Janesville, died Monday, April 12, at University Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 16 at the church.