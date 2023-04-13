Mary D. Huml, 83, Janesville, died April 10 at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. Arrangements are pending at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.

Wayne D. Lewis, 90, Janesville, died April 8 at Skaalen Magnolia Gardens in Stoughton, Wisconsin. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family.