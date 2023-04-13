Mary D. Huml, 83, Janesville, died April 10 at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. Arrangements are pending at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Wayne D. Lewis, 90, Janesville, died April 8 at Skaalen Magnolia Gardens in Stoughton, Wisconsin. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family.
Larry A. Gray, 56, Beloit, Wisconsin, died March 30 in Beloit. A spaghetti/benefit dinner will be held from 5 to 9:00 p.m., Saturday, April 15, at Capone's in South Beloit. Memorial visitation is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, April 17, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit followed by a potluck dinner at Leeson's Park.
Heather Chambers, 43, Janesville, died April 11 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A Life Celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 1p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory Life Celebration Center.
Kenda C. Heckmann, 76, of Janesville, died April 11 at home. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. Wednesday April 19 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation will be on April 19 from 1 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
John Randy Clark, 75, Milton, died April 8 at home. Services for the future to be determined. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Ethel Joan Steinmetz, 91, Janesville/Milton, died April 11 at Mercy Hospital. Memorial Services will be 12 p.m. Thursday April 20, at the Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation time will be from 10:30 until time of services at the funeral home.
Debra K. Smrekar, 62, Janesville, died April 11 at her home. Services will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 21, at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit, where visitation will take place on Friday from 4:30 p.m. until the hour of service. The Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Nancy A Beinema, 88, of Janesville, died April 12 at Willowick, Janesville. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. Friday, April 21 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation will be on April 21 from 1 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
