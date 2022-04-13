Dennis J. Bird, 82, Janesville, died Tuesday, April 12, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Richard C. "Dick" Bysted, 84, Janesville, died Wednesday, April 13, at home. Private services will be held. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
John L. Harris, 75, Janesville, died Monday, April 11, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Larry Kitzman, 64, Delavan, died March 30 at home. Private services will be held. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Charles Poidomani, 95, Lake Geneva, died Saturday, April 9, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at St Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 20 at the church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Iris (Hannawell) Spencer, 100, Beloit, died Sunday, April 10, in Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, April 18, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services April 18 at the funeral home.
