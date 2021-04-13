Scott Ferguson, 63, Kissimmee, Florida, died Wednesday, April 7, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date in Janesville. Fisk Funeral Home, St. Cloud, Florida, is assisting the family.
Matthew Scott Fritz, 39, Janesville, died Monday, April 12, in Edgerton. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.
Maxine M. Johnson, 95, Delavan, died Monday, April 12, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Novella Lillian Johnson, 87, Beloit, died April 6 at home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 17, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
James R. Krause, 74, Delavan, died Tuesday, April 13, at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
David Moore, 70, Monroe, died April 5 at home. Memorial gathering is 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Monroe Rural Fire Department building, Monroe. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Dixie E. Stebbins, 87, Easton, Pennsylvania, died Monday, April 12, in Janesville. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Daryl Swain, 78, Beloit, died Sunday, April 11, at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 15, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 15 at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Keith W. Swartwout, 82, Rockford, Illinois, formerly of Janesville, died Saturday, April 10, at home. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Pedro Velez, 80, Lake Geneva, died Saturday, April 10, at Burlington Memorial Hospital, Burlington. Private services were held. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, assisted the family.