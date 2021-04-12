Jamie A. Lippens, 47, Janesville, died April 4 in Janesville. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sue Ann Rinden, 69, Janesville, died Thursday, April 8, at home. Memorial services will be at noon Friday, April 16, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services April 16 at the funeral home.
Whitney Lynn Ward-McClary, 61, Janesville, died Saturday, April 10, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. No services are planned at this time. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.