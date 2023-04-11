Gerald D. “Jum” Coorough, 92, of Prairie du Chien, died April 2 at Prairie Maison. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church with burial in the Calvary Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien, WI. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com

Brittmarie Linnea Elliott, 72, of Lake Geneva, died March 31 at The Bay of Muskego. Services will be Friday April 14, at 1:30 p.m. at Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva. The Elliott family will receive visitors from 12:30 p.m. until time of service. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.