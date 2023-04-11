Gerald D. “Jum” Coorough, 92, of Prairie du Chien, died April 2 at Prairie Maison. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church with burial in the Calvary Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien, WI. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com
Brittmarie Linnea Elliott, 72, of Lake Geneva, died March 31 at The Bay of Muskego. Services will be Friday April 14, at 1:30 p.m. at Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva. The Elliott family will receive visitors from 12:30 p.m. until time of service. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
David Hardesty, 58, Janesville, died March 14 at home. Visitation will be Saturday, April 15, at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton from 1-4 p.m.
Larry Chester Hiter Sr, 79, of Beloit, died April 11 at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit.
Bonnie R. Juarez, 49, of Clinton, died April 6 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at Bethel Church, followed by a luncheon in the church fellowship hall. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
James E. “Jim” Marbry, 69, Janesville, died February 19 at home. A celebration will be held Saturday, April 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Lucky Bell Bar & Grill, Janesville. Apfel Wolfe is assisting the family.
Mary Louise (Hall) West, 88, of Delavan, died April 9 at St. Lukes Medical Center. Visitation is April 14 at Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30p.m. Funeral services follow at 1:30 p.m. with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes of Lake Geneva is assisting the family.
John William Westendorf, 78, of Janesville, died April 10 at Cedar Crest Assisted Living. A celebration of life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday April 23 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.