Lyle W. Bohland, 82, Janesville, died Thursday, April 8, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Gilbert G "Gib" Frye, 91, Elkhorn, died Dec. 4 at home. Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Evergreen Country Club, Elkhorn. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Jason Scott Hale, 48, Edgerton, died Friday, April 9, at home. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday April 17, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton.
John Edward Harrison, 77, Milton, died Wednesday, April 7, at home. No services are planned at this time. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Thomas G. Kober, 74, Janesville, died Saturday, April 10, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Hubert A. "Hugh" Prochaska, 90, Janesville, died Thursday, April 8, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 15, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Janesville. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Juan Ignacio Del Camino Quintana, 65, Janesville, died Wednesday, April 7, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, April 12, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services April 12 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Kathleen Ann (Collins) Tracy, 55, Brodhead, died Thursday, April 8, in Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville, is assisting the family.