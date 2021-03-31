Grace A. Farris, 88, Edgerton, died Monday, March 29, at Edgerton Hospital & Health Services, Edgerton. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Darlene Jacobs, 74, Beloit, died Sunday, March 28, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 7 at the church.