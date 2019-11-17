Eleanor M. Churley
Edwin Luling Nash Jr.
Dennis C. Neuman
Patricia “Patty” Ruchti
Beverly June Schaber
Dennis E. Schwarz
Elaine J. Wolff
Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing in the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..
Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 17, 2019 @ 1:42 am
Click on the poll question to view the full results.