Carol V. Elmer
Archie R. Haase
Emmanuel C. “Manny” Jones
Jackie “Jack” Burr Leeder
Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: December 30, 2019 @ 1:11 am
Click on the poll question to view the full results.