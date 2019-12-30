Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.