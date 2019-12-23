Death notices and obituaries for Dec. 23, 2019 Dec 23, 2019 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Emilie Lorraine BorgmannRonnie L. ShepstoneLori Waddell SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Dec 23 Janesville Art League Holiday Art Show & Sale Mon, Dec 23, 2019 Janesville Performing Arts Center Dec 23 "Then & Now" L'atelier art exhibit Mon, Dec 23, 2019 Janesville Country Club Dec 23 "Plastic Entanglements: Ecology, Aesthetics, Materials" Mon, Dec 23, 2019 Chazen Museum of Art Dec 23 Margaret Burlingham exhibit Mon, Dec 23, 2019 Lake Geneva Public Library Dec 23 "Sleepwalk" Mon, Dec 23, 2019 Overture Center for the Arts Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Gazette Polls Click on the poll question to view the full results. What was your reaction after opening your property tax bill this month? You voted: Shocked. I never knew taxes could jump so high Unperturbed. The bill was about what I expected Gleeful. Christmas came early. My bill dropped! Vote View Results Back The Latest Public record for Dec. 23, 2019 Parker High School teacher wins spot in prestigious research program Cepeda: Don't sweat the grammar -- use their preferred pronoun to show respect Ho-ho-hoaxes from 2019 Walters: Holiday gift ideas for some political leaders Prepspot: A look back at 10 high school storylines from 2019 Our Views: A look back at the 2010s Renting to sex offenders: Neighbors and landlords at odds Milam: Newspapers keep changing. The need for them does not Peck: Blaze orange should remain the color of this hunting season Latest News Public record for Dec. 23, 2019 Parker High School teacher wins spot in prestigious research program Cepeda: Don't sweat the grammar -- use their preferred pronoun to show respect Ho-ho-hoaxes from 2019 Walters: Holiday gift ideas for some political leaders Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesDrugs enter Rock County Jail with help of a dogDelavan might raze Wisconsin's last standing temperance houseDowntown building coming down despite owner's effortsRenting to sex offenders: Neighbors and landlords at oddsLane Bryant at Janesville Mall to close Jan. 26Janesville woman faces theft-from-employer chargesPaul Ryan joins effort to draw voting districts for RepublicansJanesville native releases documentary on life after GMMaurer's Market on Janesville's east side to closeI-90/39 ramp closures start Friday near Beloit Images Videos CollectionsUW-Whitewater advances to national championship gameCraig races past Parker in Big Eight boys basketballLincoln-Tallman House's Holiday Tree ShowJolly Jingle Holiday Light ParadeTop sports photos for November 2019 Stocks Market Data by TradingView