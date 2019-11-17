Dennis E. Schwarz, 84, Janesville, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. A celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville.
Elaine J. Wolff, 87, Janesville, died Friday in Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. William Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.