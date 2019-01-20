Helen J. “Elena” Foerster, 98, Williams Bay, died Monday at Post Acute Care Center, Williams Bay. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
